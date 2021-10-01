Gardai seize four vehicles as part of cross border operation

Four vehicles have been seized as part of a planned Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force Operation.

The operation, conducted yesterday along border counties, was an initiative to tackle rural crime.

This operation was conducted with the PSNI, Revenue Commissioners and Gardaí from Donegal, Louth, Cavan/Monaghan and Sligo/Leitrim divisions and ASU.

The operation involved high visibility checkpoints with An Garda Siochana, Revenue and the PSNI working together to detect and prevent crime whilst providing reassurance to the public.

During the operation four vehicles were seized by An Garda Síochána for road traffic offences.

Revenue detected 5 marked mineral oil offences and one VRT offence.