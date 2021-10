Finn Harps and Dundalk shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on Friday night in Ballybofey.

Tunde Owolabi scored both of Harps goals to keep them above their opposition sitting 7th in the Premier Division and five points clear of the relegation play off spot with seven games to go.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen were on commentary for Highlnd Radio Sport at Finn Park: