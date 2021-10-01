Electric Ireland latest supplier to increase prices

Electric Ireland is increasing the price of its electricity by 9-point-3 percent and the price of gas by 7 percent from November 1st.

It's the latest energy supplier to increase its prices which will impact around 1-point-1 million electricity customers and 145 thousand gas customers.

The company last increased its prices in August, when it upped the price of its electricity by 9 per cent and its gas by 7-point-8 per cent.

The latest jump will add around 108 euro a year to the average household's annual electricity bill and 58 euro to the average annual gas bill.

Daragh Cassidy from Bonkers-dot-ie says this news wasn't surprising given all of the recent price increases: