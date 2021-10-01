Derry City go down at Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops came from a goal down to beat Derry City 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

Danny Lafferty had given Derry an early lead but goals from Lee Grace and Danny Mandroiu gave the champions the points.

An Alfie Lewis goal four-minutes into stoppage time saw second-placed St. Pat’s steal a 1-nil win away to Drogheda.

Tunde Awolabi’s seventh and eighth league goals of the season for Finn Harps helped them secure a 2-2 draw with