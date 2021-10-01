Clarity sought over LUH in baby organ scandal

A Donegal Deputy believes there's an onus on all hospitals to ensure that they have not sent organs abroad for incineration without the consent of bereaved parents.

It's after an RTE Investigates Programme revealed that multiple baby organs had been incinerated abroad without the consent of bereaved parents.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says he has sought clarification that nothing similar has happened locally at both Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

Speaking in the Dail, he says that he has contacted the Saolta University Hospital Group, urging them to categorically state that the situation does not exist there: