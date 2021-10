1,059 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this evening, that's an increase of 11 on yesterday's figure.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are 308 people in hospital.

59 patients being treated in ICU.

There are currently 16 infectious cases in Letterkenny University Hospital 2 in ICU.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate currently stands at 700.4 per 100,000 people.