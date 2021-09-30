Wins for Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United

Cockhill Celtic stared the defence of their Ulster Senior League title with a victory on Wednesday night while early leaders Bonagee United came from behind to win again.

Cockhill defeated Derry City Reserves 3-2 at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

A Corey McBride goal in the 77th minute gave Gavin Cullen's men the win. Garbhan Friel and Laurence Toland also scored for the champions who are chasing a ninth USL title in a row.

Bonagee United stay top after their 2-1 win over Finn Harps U21's at the Dry Arch Park.

Former Harps man Tony McNamee was the man of the night bagging both goals and striking the winner on 88 minutes.

Shaun Patton also starred for the home side saving a penalty in the first half.

Adam McCarron had put Harps in front.

This weekend Bonagee take on Monaghan United and Cockhill play Letterkenny Rovers.