Ardara's appeal to the Ulster Hearings Committee will be heard this Saturday.

They are appealing the Donegal CCC's ruling to replay their round one senior championship with Bundoran.

The game which is schedule to be played again next Wednesday 6th October, was ordered to be replayed after the CCC found Ardara had breached the substitution rules in the original game earlier in the month.

If Ardara's appeal to the provincial body is unsuccessful they can go to Croke Park's DRA.