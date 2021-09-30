Termon trio among Ladies All Star nominations

Donegal have three players named in the nominations for Ladies All Stars.

The Termon trio of Evelyn McGinley, Nicole McLaughlin and Geraldine McLaughlin are included on the list of 45.

All-Ireland senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations.

They captured a historic first-ever title with a final win over Dublin earlier this month.

The Dubs have nine nominees, while semi-finalists Cork and Mayo have seven and six respectively.

The 2021 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13.

2021 TG4 All Star nominations:

Goalkeepers:

Monica McGuirk (Meath)*, Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right corner back:

Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo)

Full back:

Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)

Left corner back:

Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Right half back:

Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath)

Centre back:

Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left half back:

Melissa Duggan (Cork)*, Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Midfield:

Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Right half forward:

Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath)

Centre forward:

Rachel Kearns (Mayo)*, Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Left half forward:

Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Right corner forward:

Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork)

Full forward:

Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford)

Left corner forward:

Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

*(denotes 2019 TG4 All Star)