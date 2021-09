There was a sharp rise in the number of people travelling overseas in August, as international travel restrictions eased.

Over 780,000 passengers travelled from Ireland last month, an increase of 82 per cent on July.

CSO figures show an increase of 116 per cent in the number of people arriving here in August, at over 820,000 passengers.

While continental routes performed strongly, only around 43,000 passengers travelled in both directions on transatlantic routes.