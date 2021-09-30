October 8th demonstration set to go ahead as Mica answers are delayed

The final report of the Defective Blocks Working Group will be presented to the homeowners' and family representatives on the group this evening.

Last night's meeting with Minister Dara O'Brien was focussed on the families as the minister's time was limited, so they presented their position paper to him, while officials from the Department of Housing did not present any documentation.

That will happen later today, but Michael Doherty, a member of the working group says there are clear indications the officials' position will seek to restrict the scheme, and that won't be allowed happen.

He says there are also indications that the minister's response will be delayed, and promises of answers by next week will not be met...........

This means the planned October 8th demonstration in Dublin will go ahead.

Eileen Doherty, another homeowner and family representative on the working group says Darragh O'Brien and the government now have a choice to make..............