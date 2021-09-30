Issues at ‘Four Lane’ to be resolved by weeks end

It's expected that some issues on the 'four lane' in Letterkenny will be resolved by weeks end.

Some of the previous lineage along the route has been causing confusion for motorists while there were also questions surrounding the progress of the project itself.

It's been confirmed that the work undertaken to date has been mostly underground while there's also been a commitment that the lines which have been causing problems are to be erased.

It's predicted that it'll be another year before the project is finished, Cllr Donal Coyle says it's imperative the stretch be made as safe as possible in the interim: