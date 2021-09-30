Green light for Mountcharles wastewater upgrade

The wastewater treatment plant at Mountcharles has been given the green light for improvement works.

The plant is to be upgraded under the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

The aim of the project is to cease discharge in Mountcharles, transferring flows to the Donegal Town network.

In total, twenty one additional wastewater treatment plants nationwide have been selected for upgrade as part of the Programme.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is hopeful that it will go towards some way in addressing pollution issues at the pier but there's still a lot of work to do: