Draft Working Group final report to be given to families tonight

The final report of the Defective Blocks Working Group will be presented to the homeowners' and family representatives on the group this evening.

Last night's meeting with Minister Dara O'Brien was focussed on the families as the minister's time was limited, so they presented their position paper to him, while officials from the Department of Housing did not present any documentation.

In an online update posted last night, Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group said they expect that draft document later today, and as long as it is accurate, they will approve its presentation to Minister O'Brien.

He said they did discuss their position with him last night.............

Update posted on the 100% Redress NO LESS page last night by Eileen Doherty

UPDATE FINAL DEFECTIVE BLOCKS WG MEETING:

Family representatives from Donegal and Mayo this evening met with Minister Darragh O'Brien and Dept of Housing officials to conclude the Defective Blocks Working Group talks. Family representatives from Donegal again presented our final position to the Minister as well as to ask him directly to do the right thing by all affected families in offering them 100% redress to fix their homes. The Minister acknowledged the inadequacies in the existing scheme saying 'The scheme does not work as it stands'. He acknowledged the work that has been undertaken over the last number of months by all of the Working Group members and indicated that through this work he is very clear on what the asks of the affected families are. He also confirmed that the final Working Group paper will be sent in draft form to family representatives by close of business tomorrow (Thurs 30th Sept) for review and sign off. This will outline the positions of both the family representatives as well as the Dept officials. There is acknowledgement that these positions may not be aligned. The Minister also confirmed he will meet with other Political Party Leaders this week to discuss the issue and that he plans to bring a detailed memo to Cabinet within the next 2-3 weeks. He went on to say that he cannot preempt the final decision that will be made at this stage but that he has no plans to drag this out any further than is necessary. Family representatives also asked the Minister about the implementation of some of the previously agreed issues such as upfront costs and accommodation costs (which we were told in July would be supported) and if they could be expedited. The Minister said he will speak to the relevant Dept's to try to seek implementation of these as soon as possible but no dates or time-frame was forthcoming. We reminded him of the urgency of finding a solution to this issue as soon as possible due to the very dangerous situations families find themselves living in condemned and unsafe homes, with many not able to avail of the scheme. Finally, the Minister promised to keep us informed on progress over the coming weeks.

In summary, this was our final call on the Defective Blocks Working Group and I can speak for all the team when I say, that this has been a mammoth effort - not only by the team represented on the Working Group on behalf of the families, but also the many many other family members who are working behind the scenes; speaking to the media; active on Twitter; erecting signs and generally keeping this important issue in the public domain. We firmly believe that we have all done everything that we can to bring this issue front and centre and to urge all of our political representatives from across Government to do the right thing and to put an end to the pain and suffering of so many families and ensure a better future for all.