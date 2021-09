Once again, there have been clashes between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on the floor of Leinster House.

During exchanges on the RTB's rental report this afternoon, Mr Varadkar accused Deputy Doherty, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson of engaging in populism.

Deputy Doherty countered by claiming the Tanaiste was engaged in personal snipes rather than answering questions...........