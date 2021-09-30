Dail told almost 2,700 Donegal people on housing waiting list

The Dail has been told there are almost 2,700 people on the local council's housing waiting list in Donegal, and there is little evidence that the government's recently published 'Housing for All' plan will make see major inroads made into tackling that list.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marian Harkin said there must be a focus on rural housing, particularly for those who are renting in the private sector at the moment.

Speaking during a debate on the plan, Ms Harkin said Local Authorities have a major role to play, but they can only do that if given the resources: