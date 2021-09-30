Cult following leads to unprecedented Harps sponsor deal – Aidan Campbell



Finn Harps have extended an invitation to David Beckham to visit the club and county.

The Ballybofey side announced a new main sponsor deal on Thursday linking in with global Esports organisation Guild Esports PLC

UK based Guild Esports are co-owned by David Beckham and Harps will work with Guild to increase their audience base in Ireland encouraging Irish gaming talent to join Guild’s world-class academy, helping them become Esports stars of tomorrow.

The partnership will see Guild branding on both Harps’ first and second team jerseys and on FIFA ‘22.

Finn Harps Marketing officer Aidan Campbell said it's an unprecedented sponsor agreement in the League of Ireland.

Aidan told Oisin Kelly, that a cult following on the FIFA game opened the channels for discussions: