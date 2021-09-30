Covid 19 testing centre closes in Buncrana

A cautious welcome has been given to the closure of the Covid-19 testing centre in Buncrana.

The pop-up facility ceased operations at 7pm yesterday evening and from today, people in Inishowen will have to travel to Letterkenny to be tested.

The Covid-19 incidence rate on the peninsula has decreased significantly over the last few weeks.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says it's clear the HSE don't deem it necessary for the facility to remain there which is positive.

However, he wants reassurances that if the need arises again, it'll be reinstated as a matter of urgency....