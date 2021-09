Dylan Browne McMonagle will be back at Bellewstown this afternoon with a further five rides as he looks to follow up on Wednesday's win at the County Meath venue.

He took 11/5 shot Tide of Time home first yesterday for trainer Edward Lynam.

That was a 46th win of the year for the Donegal Jockey and his first since Dundalk last Friday.

Dylan also has a big advantage at the top of the Apprentice Championship.