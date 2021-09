Overcrowding continues to be an issue at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 52 people awaiting beds at the hospital this morning, 13 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That's the second highest figure in the country, with University Hospital Limerick registering 59.

Sligo University Hospital had 22 people awaiting beds, 16 of them in the ED.

There were 17 Covid 19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital at 8pm last night, two of them in ICU.