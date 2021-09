The Housing Minister will meet Mica homeowners this evening for a crucial meeting on the redress scheme.

Darragh O'Brien will receive the final report on the scheme tomorrow, before bringing recommendations to cabinet early next month.

Campaigners want 100% compensation for their homes affected by the defective block issue.

Affected homeowner and member of the Defective Blocks Working Group, Eileen Doherty, says the group wants clarity from the Minister today: