The road at Cash Na Cor in Buncrana has reopened following a crash there this morning.

The collision, involving a car and motorcycle happened just after 8am.

Two people were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and are currently receiving treatment to their injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact them in Buncrana.

The road remained closed for a number of hours, but reopened just after 3 o'clock.