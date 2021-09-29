Midlands NW MEPs quizzed on role they play in representing border counties

A number of Midlands North West MEPs have been pressed to outline what role they play in representing border counties affected by Brexit.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney, who is a member of the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee, in recent days, questioned MEPs Colm Markey and Maria Walsh in the Seanad on what can be done at European level to bridge the gap in border counties.

He asked them what can be done to represent those affected in Northern Ireland also:

In response, Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh says a conversation with people living in border counties is an important place to start: