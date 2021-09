Michael Duffy will be returning to his hometown club next season.

The Dundalk midfielder has signed a pre-contract agreement to play for Derry from 2022 in a four season deal.

The 27 year old scored 20 goals for Derry in his first spell at the Brandywell before joining Celtic in 2014.

Several sides from England were interested in signing Duffy but he has opted to join his Dundalk team-mate and fellow Derry man Patrick McEleney in returning to the Candystrips at the end of the season.