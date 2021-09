People affected by the Mica scandal say they're apprehensive but hopeful about a meeting with the Housing Minister this evening.

Darragh O'Brien will discuss their demands for a 100 per cent compensation package for Mica affected homes, and says everything is on the table.

It's believed this will be the last engagement on both sides, before the Housing Minister submits his final report to Cabinet.

Ann Owens is a member of the Defective Blocks Working Group.........