MEAI to publish pre-budget submission today

A group representing the live events industry is calling for a 50% increase in government funding for the sector.

Musicians will perform at the gates of Leinster House this morning as the Music and Entertainment Association publishes its Pre-Budget Submission.

Capacity at events is currently capped at 60 per cent for indoor events and 70 per cent for those held outdoors, with further restrictions set to lift next month.

Donegal musician, Matt McGranaghan, from the Music and Entertainment Association, says the industry will struggle to bounce back without additional government supports: