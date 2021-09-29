Kate Middleton & Prince William visit Derry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Derry today.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently visiting Ulster University’s Magee Campus, meeting some of the nursing students they had previously spoken to via video call earlier this year, hearing about their experiences of studying during the pandemic.

According to Ulster University's website, they are also visiting a specially designed simulated ambulance - the only one of its kind in the region - built on campus to train the very first year group on the brand new BSc Hons Paramedic Science programme in Northern Ireland.

As part of the event they will have also the opportunity to sample some Tayto crisps and whiskey.

Students will teach them some local expressions and to finish they will hear some of the University’s talented music students playing traditional instruments.