‘Government again fails to support fishing industry’ – Deputy Pringle

The Government is coming under criticism again for what a Donegal Deputy says is the repeated failure to support Ireland's fishing industry.

It comes after Norway unilaterally declared a 55% increase in its mackerel quota.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says this is a further blow to the fishing industry and another example of why the Common Fisheries Policy needs to be renegotiated.

He has raised concerns with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue also about Norwegian vessels processing their catch in Killybegs: