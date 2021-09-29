Dundalk will be more confident this time around – Ollie Horgan

Dundalk have a new spring to their step as they moved out of the bottom two in the Premier Division this week.

Their next game is a trip to the north west to take on Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday.

Diarmaid Doherty & Gavin Cullen will have full live match commentary on Highland from Finn Park in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey - see bandscu.ie.

Harps sit 7th in the table two points above Dundalk who are just ahead of Waterford in the relegation play off spot.

With the sides in the bottom half all picking up wins, points are key with eight games to go.

Harps and Dundalk have faced off several times in recent weeks but Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Ryan Ferry he is expecting the opposition to be in a more confident mood this time around...