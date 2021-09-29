Devine leads an impressive entry for Donegal Harvest Rally

The entry for next months Donegal Harvest Stages Rally was released on Tuesday night and with no rallying in the county in almost two years, the line up has attracted the cream of the crop in the sport with the top machinery in the country.

Eamon McCafferty Clerk of the Course for the Abbey hotel Harvest Rally is delighted with the response from across the country to the event.

‘I have a small hard-working team who have pulled this event together under strange conditions. All the covid guidelines and protocols we’ve followed and hopefully, it will encourage other events to see it’s not impossible. We’ve had enquiries from every county in Ireland about this event. Donegal Motor Club are renowned for running top class events that competitors want to compete in and this event will be no exception’

There will be 140 crews starting on Sunday morning and the stages are based on the outskirts of Donegal Town, in the Drimarone, Frosses area. The local community have been instrumental in making this happen. Residents on the stages have been extremely welcoming and have happy to see a little normality return.

The entry list is impressive not just in quantity but also quality, with former Irish Tarmac and National Rally Champions included. Starting first on the road will be the Harvest winners from 2019 Callum Devine & Brian Hoy. Devine has competed across Europe in the last couple of seasons impressing many with his speed. He is looking forward to the weekend ‘Donegal has always been a very special place to me personally. My first ever rally was in Donegal and my first outright win was the Harvest 2019 so I’m determined to make more memories this weekend’

Other drivers included in the top ten include Josh Moffett, Sam Moffett, Donagh Kelly, Declan Boyle and Desi Henry.

In the modified category names like Stuart Darcy,Gary Kiernan, Chris Armstrong and Kevin Eves will all wanting to have the bragging rights on Sunday evening. Two other men Johnny Jordan and JF Shovelin will hope that home advantage will play into their hands and they could claim the spoils!

The crews will be away Sunday morning shortly after 10 am where 6 stages await that will test and impress them.

Click here for full entry list