Dail hears LUH continues to endure funding discrimination

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to endure funding discrimination.

That's according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who has told the Dail that while the hospital is the 6th largest hospital in the country, it is placed 13th when it comes to funding allocations in the budget, despite over 20,000 people currently on waiting lists at the hospital.

Speaking during a motion on hospital waiting lists, Deputy MacLochlainn told Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly that there needs to be more equal access to healthcare: