40 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed in Ireland over the past week.

This is an increase on the past two weeks, when 30 and 24 fatalities were reported.

Health officials have also reported 1,453 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.

65 of the new cases were recorded in Donegal.

300 Covid patients are in hospital - the same as yesterday - with 60 in intensive care, down three.