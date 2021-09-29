Cllr calls for independent review of ambulance service

There are calls for an independent review of the ambulance service.

Increasing ambulance response times was high on the agenda at the latest sitting of the Regional Health Forum West where it emerged an ambulance was sent from Donegal to respond to an emergency in Tipperary.

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District believes a national co-ordinated response is vital, given that ambulances are regularly tasked from Donegal to respond to emergencies in other parts of the country and vice versa.

Councillor Gerry Crawford says the dispatch service in it's current state cannot continue: