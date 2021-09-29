Assembly told Derry needs more high paid jobs

The Northern Assembly has been told that there needs to be a focus on bringing new jobs to Derry, as well as better education and training opportunities.

It's been announced that the Universal Credit Uplift, an extra £20 weekly payment to qualifying families, is to be withdrawn.

During an Assembly debate on the impact that will have in Foyle, MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the question that needs to be asked is "Why are so many families in Derry in receipt of the payment?".

She says the answer lies in the scarcity of well paid jobs.........