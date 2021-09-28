Witnesses to Raphoe crash urged to come forward

An investigation is continuing into a road traffic collision that happened at Drumfad, Raphoe.

The crash happened on Thursday last shortly after 7.15pm.

The collision occurred between a van and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Letterkenny University hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

If anybody was in the area with a dash cam that may have captured the collision, Gardai would like to hear from them also.