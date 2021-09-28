Victim sustains multiple injuries during assault in Dungloe

A man has sustained multiple injuries during an assault in Dungloe last week.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the incident which took place on Tuesday the 21st of September at approx. 11.15pm on the Quay road in Dungloe.

A man is believed to have been assaulted by a group of men at that location.

The victim in question was taken from the scene to Letterkenny University hospital to receive treatment for multiple injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who was in the area and who had a dash cam to contact them in Milford on 074-9153060 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.