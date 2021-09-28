New scheme offers entrepreneurs a Launch Pad to success

There's still time for budding entrepreneurs to avail of a start-up business package worth £10,000 as part of the new Start Up Launch Pad North West Initiative.

Derry City and Strabane District Council, in partnership with the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the Inner City Trust, are offering two local entrepreneurs the chance to launch their business with full wrap around support as they embark on their new enterprise.

The package includes support with the development of a business plan under the Go For It programme and two days of tailored mentor support under the BIG programme.

Other benefits include a city centre office space for one year at the Chamber of Commerce building valued at over £4,500, a £500 grant for business digital equipment, one to one mentor support and access to the Chamber's IT network and peer support.

Eligible candidates must be committed to starting a new business or have started a business and have been trading for less than one year.

The winning businesses must have conducted market research and believe they have the ability to positively impact on the economy of Derry and Strabane.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday 22nd October and short listed candidates will be asked to deliver a Dragons Den style pitch on Friday 12th November with winners announced on Friday 19th November.

For further application details as well as more information on the full range of business support services available through the Council website.