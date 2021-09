There are 42 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

Latest figures show that eight people are on trolleys in the ED while a further 34 are waiting on wards or in overflow areas.

The number is down four on yesterday's figure of 46.

It's the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

Nationally, there are 431 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today's INMO Trolley Watch report.