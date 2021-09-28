Investigation launched into overnight burglary in Twin Towns

There's been an overnight burglary in the Twin Towns.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to the incident that occurred in the Glenpatrick Place area of Ballybofey between 7pm last night and 00.50am this morning.

A glass panel was smashed in the front door of the house and entry was gained.

No further damage was caused within the house and it is unknown at this early stage as to whether any property was stolen or not.

Gardai are appealing to other residents within the Glenpatrick Place estate to contact Gardaí if they heard or observed any suspicious activity in their locality last night or if they have any information that would help progress the investigation.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100