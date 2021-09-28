‘Imperative’ people have their say on Flood Relief Schemes

Residents affected by flooding issues will be facilitated with face to face meetings on request as it relates to the public consultation on planned Flood Relief Schemes in the county.

The consolation which opened yesterday includes schemes for Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton.

The consultation on the scheme being progressed by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Office of Public Works is open until October 22nd.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says it's imperative that people have their say: