In the Dail this evening, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called upon Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien again to ensure a Sinn Fein motion for a 100% Mica redress scheme passed in the Dail June is upheld.

He says there appears to be a difference in focus between officials from the Department of Housing and affected homeowners of the Defective Blocks Working Group.

He told Minister O'Brien that he hopes what is needed will be delivered: