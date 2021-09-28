Future of water treatment staff must be safeguarded – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has rowed in behind calls for the future of water treatment staff to be safeguarded.

It comes as four trade unions representing local authority workers say staff need more reassurances over Government plans to transfer around 3,200 staff employed by local authorities to work directly for Irish Water.

Currently, staff at more than 800 water plants are employed by local authorities, although Irish Water has legal responsibility for the running of the plants.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says those affected must be looked after: