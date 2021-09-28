Donegal Sister’s in Irish UEFA U-17 Euro Championship’s Squad

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 squad has been confirmed for their 2021/22 UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship Qualifying Round games.

Donegal Sister's Keri and Jodie Loughrey have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming matches.

Head Coach James Scott has selected a strong roster of players - with eight different EA SPORTS Women's Underage League clubs represented - for three games in Norway.

They will kick off against Hungary on Saturday, October 9th, followed closely by Bulgaria on Tuesday, October 12th, before finishing against host nation Norway on Friday, October 15th.

Scott's aim is to guide his squad out of this phase into next year's Elite Round before attempting to book a place at next summer's finals tournament in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Claudia Keenan, Summer Lawless (Peamount United)

Defenders: Meabh Russell, Heidi Macken (Cork City), Eve Dossen, Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Aoibhe Fleming, Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Keri Loughrey, Jodie Loughrey (Donegal Women's League), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Kelly (St Patrick's Carlow), Michaela Lawrence (Treaty United)

Forwards: Abbie Larkin, Lia O'Leary, Kate McCarn (Shelbourne), Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Ellie Long (Síon Swifts), Heidi O'Sullivan (Treaty United)

UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship Qualifying Round - Group 1

Saturday, October 9 | Republic of Ireland v Hungary | KO TBC | Sandnes, Norway

Tuesday, October 12 | Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria | KO TBC | Sandnes, Norway

Friday, October 15 | Republic of Ireland v Norway | KO TBC | Sandnes, Norway