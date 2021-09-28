Donegal Haulier predicts disaster over plans for UK lorry driver issue

A Donegal Haulier has raised serious concern over the prospect of inexperienced people being hired as lorry drivers in the UK.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned that disruption to festive preparations will be “inevitable” if progress is not made to solve the shortfall of around 90,000 lorry drivers.

Due to the on-going shortage in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of measures to relax the requirements for HGV licences.

Local Haulier John McLaughlin from JML Transport fears the move could prove disastrous.

He spoke on today's Nine Till Noon Show: