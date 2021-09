A mica affected homeowner says it was devastating for his family to have to demolish their home and move into a mobile home because of the defective block issue.

It comes ahead of key meeting tomorrow between the Defective Blocks Working Group and Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien.

There is growing pressure on the government to provide 100 per cent funding for a redress scheme for those impacted.

Donegal man Gary Breslin says he decided he had to take action and move from his house: