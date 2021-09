The Department of Health has reported 1,499 new cases of Covid-19.

Latest figures show the country's 14-day incidence rate is 382 per 100,000 people - and it's highest in Donegal, Monaghan, Louth and Carlow.

300 people are in hospital with the virus - an decrease of 10 in the past 24 hours.

63 people are being treated in ICU - down 3 in the same period.