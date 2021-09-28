Concern over cut to opening hours for motor tax services in Donegal

Concern has been raised over opening hours being cut for motor tax services in Donegal.

Prior to the pandemic, the service had been available five days a week at Public Service Offices across the county, but now it's emerged that it's only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It's understood that there has been a decrease in demand due to more people opting to renew their tax online.

But Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says that people had no other option during the crisis but to use online services and believes that there's an appetite locally for opening hours to be restored: