Calls for banking levy extension to support 100% redress

The Finance Minister is being urged to extend the banking levy, which is due to expire at the end of this year in a bid to support 100% redress for mica affected homeowners.

As part of the proposal, there are calls for the rate to be fixed to ensure that revenue from the levy does not fall below €150 million.

The levy was introduced in 2014 so that banks contributed towards economic recovery.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes an extension will pave the way for banks to contribute towards the scheme: