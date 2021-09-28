Animals in Need Donegal struggling to cope

By
News Highland
-

 

Animals in Need Donegal says they are struggling to cope with a hundred cats and kittens currently in their care.

The charity recently had a record-breaking week where they took in 38 cats and kittens and they are making an urgent appeal to the public for help.

The voluntary service operates helplines 365 days a year and reports that they have responded to a spate of cruel dumping cases, where entire litters of kittens have been abandoned in remote areas.

One of its Directors, Gitta McMullan says they are stretched to the limit:

 

If you can help in any way, please contact AIN’s helpline or donate via their Facebook page.

To donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone, please text the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300 (please note only one donation in 24 hours is registered).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR