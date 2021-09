Just over 106,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That's a drop of over 4,500 on last week.

In Donegal, 3,156 people are due to receive the payment, down 4% from last week.

Meanwhile, 6,474 people in the county will receive the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit payment.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys say today's figures show the number claiming payments has now fallen for 33 consecutive weeks.